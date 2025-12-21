Logo
Schaper wins back-to-back DP World Tour titles after playoff eagles
Golf - Dubai Desert Classic 2025 - Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - January 19, 2025 South Africa's Jayden Schaper in action during round four REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

21 Dec 2025 07:38PM
Dec 21 : ‌South African Jayden Schaper chipped in for an eagle on the second playoff hole to win the DP World Tour’s Mauritius Open on Sunday and continue his remarkable recent ‌run of success.

Schaper (64) beat American ‌Ryan Gerard (66) in the playoff after both players finished the tournament at 22-under-par in windy conditions at the Heritage La Reserve Golf Links.

Schaper, 24, has now ‍finished second-first-first in his last three tournaments on tour after winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship last week with an eagle on ​the first extra ‌hole.

He tied for second at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun ​City the weekend before that.

"That's just insane," Schaper ⁠said. "The last three ‌weeks have been incredible.

"I believe in ​myself now. I'm trusting my game and the work that I am ‍putting in. I have got such a ⁠great team behind me, so everything is ​pretty solid at ‌the moment."

Source: Reuters
