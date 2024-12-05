Schar grabs late equaliser as Newcastle deny Liverpool

NEWCASTLE, England :Premier League leaders Liverpool had their advantage cut to seven points as Fabian Schar's late equaliser earned Newcastle United a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle twice led but Mohamed Salah's brace looked like sealing victory for Arne Slot's side, only for a sliding Schar to punish a rare mistake by Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the 90th minute.

Until Schar's late intervention the night was once again all about the unstoppable Salah who has now scored and assisted in 37 Premier League games in his career - a new record.

The Egyptian guided in substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass in the 68th minute after Anthony Gordon had restored Newcastle's lead from Alexander Isak's pass.

Salah then struck the crossbar with a wonderfully improvised effort but was not to be denied as he produced a silky turn in the area to fire a shot past Nick Pope in the 83rd minute.

The 32-year-old has now scored in seven successive Premier League games and moved ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland at the top of this season's chart with 13 goals.

Newcastle had dominated the opening period and thoroughly deserved the lead given to them by Isak's spectacular shot from the edge of the area in the 35th minute.

The Swede stepped inside Virgil van Dijk and smashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

Newcastle should have been further ahead with Gordon going clear on goal only for Kelleher to make a save.

Liverpool were a different proposition in a sensational second half though and Salah's superb pass with the outside of his foot enabled Curtis Jones to make it 1-1 five minutes after the restart.

Liverpool have 35 points from 14 games with Chelsea on 28.