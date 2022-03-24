Schar out of Swiss camp with adductor injury

MARBELLA, Spain : Switzerland will be without defender Fabian Schar for their World Cup warm-up friendlies against England and Kosovo after he was injured in training, the Swiss football federation said on Thursday.

Schar, 30, left the Swiss training camp in Marbella early on Thursday because of an adductor problem and is returning to his club Newcastle United.

A replacement will not be nominated, the statement said.

Switzerland have already lost the services of first choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The Swiss, who qualified for Qatar by topping their group, take on England at Wembley on Saturday and Kosovo in Zurich on Tuesday.

