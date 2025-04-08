Schauffele reinvigorated after injury layoff

AUGUSTA, Georgia : Xander Schauffele said the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced during the first major injury setback of his career left him grateful for his health and eager to fight for his first Green Jacket at this week's Masters.

Schauffele, who won two majors last year, initially downplayed the rib pain he felt in mid-December and toughed it out at the season-opening Sentry tournament before needing a nearly two-month break to heal.

"I definitely didn't feel unlucky," the 31-year-old Californian told reporters on Monday.

"I felt dumb... felt a little unprofessional, felt irresponsible and I felt sad. Then I was motivated, then I felt sad again. Then motivated finally.

"I don't know if there's like a grieving process, but I kind of dealt with it on my own."

Now he is only focused on the positives.

"Watching everyone else play golf and fly by me, it's been very motivating," Schauffele said.

"Just trying to use that to perform at a higher level."

The outstanding play of Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy and defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has added fuel to his competitive fire.

Four-times major champion McIlroy and world number one Scheffler are the favourites to win the tournament which starts on Thursday.

"They've been playing incredible golf," Schauffele said.

"Rory has been playing unbelievably well this year with a couple of wins already and kind of breezing through what looks like hard golf courses.

"And it's just what happens when you're a really good player and you put things together.

"Luckily, I was able to do that last year, and there's no reason I can't do it again."

Schauffele said his time on the couch binge watching TV made him realise how lucky he is to live out his boyhood dreams on the PGA Tour.

"It was a reminder of how much I love to play and compete," he said.

"Guys talk about, oh, I've been on Tour for 20 years, things go by so fast... for me, it's gone by very fast.

"To be able to take a step back after winning two majors and sort of accomplishing a lot, to still feel some fire burning watching other guys playing really well is a huge thing because at some point in my life that's not going to happen, so I'm lucky."

Schauffele will be making his eighth appearance at the Masters, with his best result coming in 2019 when he tied for second.