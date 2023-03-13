Logo
Sport

Scheffler in control with nine to play at Players Championship
FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2023; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Scottie Scheffler putts on the 7th green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Scheffler in control with nine to play at Players Championship
FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2023; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
13 Mar 2023 04:41AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 05:10AM)
Scottie Scheffler will take a three shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton into back nine of the final round at the Players Championship on Sunday (Mar 12), the American holding steady as challengers struggled in difficult conditions at Ponte Vedra Beach.

Scheffler, who can reclaim the world number one ranking with a win, started the day with a two shot advantage reached the turn at TPC Sawgrass at one-under thanks to a birdie at the ninth to stay top the leaderboard at 15-under ahead of Hatton who was in the club house with a seven-under 65.

Like Scheffler, Hatton could not get much going on his first nine reaching the turn at even par.

But the Englishman stepped on the gas after the turn, carding seven birdies, including five straight to close out his round.

Norway's Viktor Hovland Australians Cam Davis and Min Woo Lee sit five back of the leader with holes to play.

Lee started the day two back and immediately went to work rolling in a five-footer for birdie at the first to cut Scheffler's advantage to one.

Scheffler's first bogey of the day at the third would move Lee into a share of the lead but the Australian's stay at the top would be brief. He crashed down the leaderboard after taking a triple bogey seven at the par four fourth.

Lee's troubles began off the tee when he to punched out of the rough to set up what looked a routine third shot into the green.

But the ball would spin back into the water, leaving Lee to walk off with seven to hand Scheffler a three shot lead.

Source: Reuters

