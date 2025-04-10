Scheffler grabs share of Masters clubhouse lead, McIlroy on the move

AUGUSTA, Georgia :Scottie Scheffler played a near-perfect first round to move into a two-way share of the Masters clubhouse lead on Thursday while Grand Slam-seeking Rory McIlroy got off to a solid start.

Scheffler, whose round included a pair of huge birdie putts, carded a bogey-free four-under-par 68 that left the tournament favourite level with Canadian Corey Conners.

"I thought it was playing pretty tough out there but I did a good job of managing my way around the course," said Scheffler. "Kept my card clean with no bogeys. Making no bogeys around here you're going to have a pretty good score."

Tyrrell Hatton was in the clubhouse one shot behind the co-leaders while Masters debutant Aaron Rai of England, Harris English and Jason Day were all a further shot adrift.

Englishman Justin Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, birdied six of his first 10 holes and was outright leader at six under with six holes to play.

Scheffler made his second birdie of the day at the par-three fourth when he drained a 62-foot putt and, rather than retrieve his ball, just turned and headed straight to the next hole.

After getting up and down from 48 yards for birdie at the par-five eighth Scheffler snapped a string of seven consecutive pars with another big putt, this one a 42-foot birdie at 16.

Scheffler had a chance to grab the outright clubhouse lead but just missed his nine-foot birdie attempt at the last.

Conners, whose best Masters result was a share of sixth in 2022, was playing five groups ahead of Scheffler's threesome and finished his day with a flourish when he birdied three of the final four holes, including a 24-footer at the 17th.

"I feel like it's a great match for my game," Conners said of the Augusta National layout. "I struck the ball well around here many times.

"The course never plays straightforward but when you hit really solid shots, you can leave yourself in the correct positions and not have too much stress."

World number two McIlroy, who came to Augusta in top form and seeking a win that would make him the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors, went out late and was two under through eight holes.

McIlroy, who was solid off the tee, rolled in a short birdie at the third, made clutch par saves at the fourth and fifth, just missed a 21-foot eagle chance at the eighth and picked up another stroke with a birdie at the ninth.

Among the other notables who went out late, LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau was one under through seven, Xander Schauffele was one over through nine and 2023 champion Jon Rahm was two over after seven holes.

Former champion and fan favourite Fred Couples, making his 40th Masters start, carded a one-under 71 that was highlighted by an eagle from 191 yards at the par-four 14th.

"Today I'm happy as a clam," said Couples.