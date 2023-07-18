Scheffler happy to fly under the radar

HOYLAKE, England: Scottie Scheffler has been a model of consistency this season and holds a healthy lead at the top of the world rankings but, as usual, he is coming into this week's British Open somewhat under the radar.

The 27-year-old American, who won last year's Masters and has recorded top-10 finishes in 15 of the 19 events he has played this season, is unconcerned about the lack of attention he gets.

"I'm not really sure where the radar is," he told reporters on Tuesday. "I do my best to try not to pay attention to that stuff. I try to prepare for each event the same way."

Scheffler was in contention to win last year's Open at St Andrews before fading with a closing 74 to finish tied 21st.

He won this year's Players Championship, was tied 10th at the Masters, tied second at the PGA Championship and third in the US Open, a run which suggests he will again be among the main challengers at Hoylake.

"I always get excited for the majors. They're my favourite tournaments to play, best fields, usually the best golf courses," he said.

"It's nice to be able to look back at the last year or two and see some good results. I don't focus too much energy on one area of the game."

Scheffler has been criticised for hiding his emotions on the course, but he will not be changing his approach any time soon.

"I think I was viewed as probably a touch boring and didn't really show much emotion and whatever else you could think of," he said.

"I don't try to overthink things. I try to keep things as simple as possible, and right now that recipe has been working quite well. Just trying to hit it a little bit better, chip a little bit better and putt a little bit better."

Missed putts have proved costly for Scheffler but he believes he is close to rediscovering his touch on the greens.

"I'm hitting a lot of good putts," he said. "Pretty soon, a lot of those good putts will start falling in the middle of the hole instead of dodging around the side of it."