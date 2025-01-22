Scheffler headlines PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council for 2025

World number one Scottie Scheffler and two-times major winner Justin Thomas are among the 16 individuals who will make up the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council (PAC) in 2025, the U.S.-based circuit said on Tuesday.

The PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the U.S.-based circuit and its players.

Scheffler, who had seven PGA Tour wins in 2024, Thomas, Sam Burns, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell and Seamus Power are returning to the PAC after serving in 2024.

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, Eric Cole, Trevor Cone and Max McGreevy will serve on the PAC for the first time.

The rest of the PAC is made up of Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Kisner and Brandt Snedeker.

The PAC Chairman election and PAC Subcommittees will be announced at a later date.