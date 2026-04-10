Scheffler hunts McIlroy as Masters second round gets under way

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 10 : The second round of the Masters began at Augusta National on Friday, with world number one Scottie Scheffler set to face chilly morning conditions while overnight co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns will go out later when the sun is forecast to shine.

Scheffler, playing his first competitive event since mid-March following the birth of his second child, quickly eased concerns about rust in the opening round when he holed an eagle putt at the second.

The two-time Masters champion starts three shots off the lead, with the softer early conditions potentially working in his favour.

Defending champion McIlroy, meanwhile, looked calm and assured in his opening round. After overcoming welcome early nerves, the Northern Irishman settled into his round and posted a five-under-par 67, his best start at Augusta since 2011. He is bidding to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles.

American Patrick Reed also remained firmly in contention after taking advantage of Augusta National's par-fives on Thursday. He begins the second round tied for third, two shots behind McIlroy and Burns.

The 10-man LIV Golf contingent, meanwhile, will be hoping for a sharper showing after a disappointing first round in which none of them broke par. Among the Saudi-backed circuit's leading hopes, Bryson DeChambeau opened with a four-over-par round, while Jon Rahm struggled to six over.

Unlike recent editions of the Masters, rain has not been a factor this week. Low humidity and bright Georgia sunshine are expected to leave Augusta National fast, firm and increasingly demanding on Friday and through the weekend.