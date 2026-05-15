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Scheffler makes bogey start as crowded PGA Championship field battles at Aronimink
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Scheffler makes bogey start as crowded PGA Championship field battles at Aronimink

Scheffler makes bogey start as crowded PGA Championship field battles at Aronimink

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 12, 2026 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

15 May 2026 09:23PM
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NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania, May 15 : Overnight co-leader Scottie Scheffler made a bogey start to the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on Friday where a packed leaderboard promises an action-packed day.

The day began with a staggering 48 players within three shots of co-leaders Scheffler, Martin Kaymer, Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune and Alex Smalley who opened with matching three-under 67s.

World number one Scheffler's opening shot at the par-four 10th rolled off the fairway from where he was unable to reach the green with his second shot. His third shot stopped 19 feet from the hole from where he two-putted for bogey.

Kaymer, who won the 2010 PGA Championship and joined LIV Golf in 2022, quickly fell back after four bogeys over his first six holes. Smalley was playing one group behind Scheffler while the other four overnight co-leaders had afternoon tee times.

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Masters champion Rory McIlroy, whose 74 was the second time in his PGA Championship career that he was four-over par or worse in the opening round, is one of the big names in danger of missing the cut. He tees off at 2:05 p.m. ET (1805 GMT).

Twice major winner Bryson DeChambeau, who finished runner-up at the PGA Championship in the last two years, is playing two groups ahead and will also need to do plenty of work to reach the weekend after opening with a nightmare 76.

Source: Reuters
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