Scheffler makes turn one shot clear of Rahm at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Scottie Scheffler reached the turn in the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday at Quail Hollow Club clinging to a one-shot lead over Spaniard Jon Rahm.

World number one Scheffler, who began the day three shots clear of playing partner Alex Noren and seeking a third career major, was missing his targets off the tee and made the turn in two-over-par 37 which left him at nine under on the week.

Rahm, who was five shots back to start the round and playing in the third-to-last pairing, made two birdies over a three-hole stretch around the turn to reach eight under on the week.

Noren, in his second start of the year after sitting out seven months with tail bone and tendon issues, dropped back with two early bogeys but birdied the seventh and was alone in third three shots back of Scheffler.

Ryder Cup hopeful Harris English was safely in the clubhouse with the low round of the day, a six-under-par 65 that left the American at six under on the week and in a share of fourth with U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and J.T. Poston.

DeChambeau, runner-up at last year's PGA Championship, was driving the ball well and giving himself chances but struggled on the greens and was one under with six holes to play.

Scheffler opened with a bogey, poured in a 14-foot birdie putt at the second and saved par at the par-four fifth where he coolly rolled in an 18-foot downhill putt to save par.

But Scheffler dropped another shot at the par-three sixth after missing the green and then bogeyed the ninth after finding the rough off the tee.

David Riley, playing in the penultimate pairing, made a slam-dunk birdie chip from 57 feet at the par-four fifth to get to solo second but dropped back after a crushing triple-bogey two holes later.