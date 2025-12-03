Scheffler, McIlroy headline nominees for PGA Tour Player of the Year

Dec 3 : Scottie Scheffler, with two majors among six titles in 2025, and Rory McIlroy, who secured a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters, were nominated for the Jack Nicklaus Award given to the PGA Tour Player of the Year, the U.S.-based circuit has said.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who won the Tour Championship in August to capture the FedExCup and its $10 million reward, and Ben Griffin, a three-time winner in 2025, were the other two Player of the Year nominees, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.

World number one Scheffler recorded a PGA Tour-best 17 top-10s in 2025 and did not miss a cut while bringing his career major tally to four with the PGA Championship and British Open title that left him a U.S. Open triumph away from becoming only the seventh golfer to complete the career Grand Slam.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy picked up three titles in 2025, the biggest at Augusta National Golf Club in April where he won a two-man sudden-death playoff to snap an 11-year major drought on a course where he had endured plenty of heartbreak.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

South African Aldrich Potgieter and Australian Karl Vilips were nominated for the Arnold Palmer Award, given to the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, along with Americans Michael Brennan, Steven Fisk and William Mouw.

Both awards are determined by a vote of PGA Tour members, with those who have played at least 15 official FedExCup events during the 2025 season eligible to vote. The ballot closes on December 12 and winners will be announced at a later date.