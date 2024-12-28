Scheffler to miss The Sentry tournament after suffering hand injury

NEW YORK : World number one Scottie Scheffler will miss The Sentry event next month after an accidental puncture wound to his right hand that he sustained at Christmas, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

Scheffler is expected to miss several weeks due to the injury, as the 2025 season opens at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

"On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass," Scheffler's manager, Blake Smith, said in a statement provided by the PGA Tour.

"Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100 per cent in three to four weeks."

It marks a disappointing start to the New Year after a blockbuster 2024 for Scheffler, who maintained his world number one ranking for the whole season and was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third consecutive time.

Scheffler picked up the Olympic gold medal, retained his Players Championship and won the Masters for a second time, capping it all off with the season-long FedExCup title.