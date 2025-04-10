Scheffler opens Masters defence with par, LIV's Niemann shares early lead

AUGUSTA, Georgia :Scottie Scheffler launched his Masters title defence on Thursday with a par at cool and sunny Augusta National Golf Club where LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann was part of a large pack sharing the early lead in the opening round of the year's first major.

Scheffler, bidding to become only the fourth golfer to retain his Masters crown, found the fairway with his opening tee shot and two-putted from 31 feet after his approach safely found the green.

Playing one group behind was a high-profile trio featuring three-times champion Phil Mickelson, Australian Jason Day and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

World number two Rory McIlroy, in top form and seeking a win that would make him the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors, is not scheduled to tee off until 1:12 p.m. ET (1712 GMT) in the day's fourth-last group.

Chile's Niemann, who accepted a special invitation to compete in the Masters, raced out to a birdie-birdie start to put him level with a pack of early leaders that included Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard and 2007 champion Zach Johnson.

Twice winner Bernhard Langer, who at 67 is the oldest player in the field and making his 41st and final Masters start, was one shot back through six holes.

Xander Schauffele, seeking his third win in four majors following triumphs at last year's PGA Championship and British Open, will be one group behind McIlroy and playing with Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland.

There are 12 members of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in the 95-player field this week, including former Masters champion Jon Rahm and big-hitting fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau who both have late tee times.

According to the weather forecast, cool morning conditions are expected to warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid-70 degrees Fahrenheit (21.1 degrees Celsius) greeting the late starters.