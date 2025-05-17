Logo
Scheffler, Rahm and Vegas in three-way share of Quail Hollow lead
May 17, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Scottie Scheffler tees off on the sixth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Jon Rahm takes a shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Jhonattan Vegas on the fifth hole green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images/File Photo
17 May 2025 09:20PM (Updated: 18 May 2025 05:25AM)
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Jhonattan Vegas shared the PGA Championship lead midway through the third round on Saturday at Quail Hollow Club where U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was among three players sitting one shot back.

World number one Scheffler bogeyed his first hole but made a move with three birdies over a four-hole stretch, the last one a seven-footer at the par-five seventh that moved him into the joint lead. Scheffler reached the turn in two-under 35.

Spaniard Rahm, who began the day six shots behind overnight leader Vegas, made three consecutive back-nine birdies and was five under on the day with two holes to play.

Vegas, whose overnight lead vanished after a bogey-bogey start, had a glorious chance to reclaim the outright lead after driving the par-four eighth hole but was unable to cash in after he three-putted from 26 feet.

The 40-year-old Venezuelan left his approach shot at the first near the lip of a greenside bunker from where he hit to within 24 feet with his heels hanging over edge of the hazard and then two-putted for bogey.

At the par-four second, Vegas again hit an errant tee shot and was forced to chip out from the trees en route to another bogey but he refused to back down.

DeChambeau, who finished runner-up at last year's PGA Championship, was bogey free after covering his first 12 holes in three under. Also level with DeChambeau were South Korean Kim Si-woo and Davis Riley.

Inclement weather caused a nearly 3-1/2 hour delay to the start of the third round which, as a result, led to a decision to send players off in groups of three from split tees instead of pairs from the par-four first.

Source: Reuters
