Scheffler reaches turn one back of early Masters leader Jaeger

AUGUSTA, Georgia :A dialed in Scottie Scheffler made a comfortable start to his Masters title defence at sunny Augusta National Golf Club where he sat one shot back of early leader Stephan Jaeger midway through his opening round on Thursday.

World number one Scheffler, bidding to become the fourth golfer to retain his Masters crown, reached the turn at three under 33 after an encouraging start highlighted by a massive 62-foot birdie putt at the par-three fourth hole.

Scheffler made birdies at the second hole, after chipping to seven feet, and fourth hole with a putt from so far away he did not bother walking to retrieve his ball and instead headed straight to the par-four fifth.

The tournament favourite, whose game and mindset are ideally suited for Augusta National, made a rare mistake at the par-four seventh where his approach shot found the right greenside bunker but chipped to two feet and made par.

Scheffler caught a bad break when his approach shot found a divot hole and rolled well away from the green at the par-five eighth but dug into his bag of tricks and coolly got up and down from 48 yards for birdie.

World number two Rory McIlroy, in top form and seeking a win that would make him the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors, is scheduled to tee off at 1:12 p.m. ET (1712 GMT) in the day's fourth-last group.

Germany's Stephan Jaeger, who missed the cut last year in his Masters debut, led a packed leaderboard at four under after a bogey-free tour of his first 12 holes to lead Scheffler and Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose by one.

Among the pack of golfers sitting two shots back of Jaeger, whose best finish at a major is a share of 21st at last year's U.S. Open, are 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and LIV's Joaquin Niemann.

There are 12 members of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in the 95-player field this week, including former Masters champion Jon Rahm and big-hitting fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau who both have late tee times.

The day's early starters were greeted by cooler temperatures but dazzling sunshine brought warmer playing conditions and the forecast is calling for a breezy afternoon with highs in the mid-70 degrees Fahrenheit (21.1 degrees Celsius).