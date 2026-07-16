Scheffler ready for title defence as 154th Open gets underway

SOUTHPORT, England, July 16 : The British Open began under clear skies on Thursday at Royal Birkdale in Southport, where American Scottie Scheffler is bidding to become the event's first back-to-back winner since 2008.

• The opening shot of the 154th edition was struck by England's Matthew Baldwin, who is also a member at Royal Birkdale. He was joined by Belgian Thomas Detry and American James Nicholas in game one.

• World number one Scheffler, who finished on 17 under at Royal Portrush last year, is hoping to become the first man since Padraig Harrington to win back-to-back Opens. Harrington won his second title at Royal Birkdale.

• Scheffler is scheduled to tee off at 9:58 a.m (0858 GMT) alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton.

• World number two Rory McIlroy will begin his campaign alongside 2024 champion Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick at 3:15 p.m. (1415 GMT).

• McIlroy is chasing a seventh major title. His sole Open win came 12 years ago at Royal Liverpool.