Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for third straight time

Scottie Scheffler has been voted the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third consecutive season, making him the first player to win the award three years in a row since Tiger Woods won three straight from 2005-2007, the U.S.-based circuit said on Tuesday.

The world number one won seven PGA Tour events in 2024 including the Masters, defended his Players Championship, took home the gold medal at the Paris Olympics and won the season-long FedExCup title.

He maintained his number one ranking for the entire season, recorded a PGA Tour-best 16 top-10 finishes in 19 starts and did not miss a cut.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on a truly historic season, capped off with his first FedExCup title and today a third consecutive Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour Player of the Year," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Scottie took on challenges from the best players in the world on the biggest stages all season, and being honored as PGA Tour Player of the Year is the ultimate sign of respect from his peers."

The award recipient is determined by members and Scheffler received 91 per cent of the votes, beating out two other nominees, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour said.

Woods (11 times, most recent 2013) and McIlroy (2012, 2014, 2019) are the only players beside Scheffler to win the award three or more times.

The 28-year-old American and his wife Meredith also welcomed their first child in May, a son named Bennett.