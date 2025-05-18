Scheffler wins PGA Championship for third major title

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Scottie Scheffler held off a spirited effort by Spaniard Jon Rahm to secure a five-shot PGA Championship victory at Quail Hollow Club on Sunday for his third career major title.

World number one Scheffler, who was three shots clear of Swede Alex Noren at the start of the day, struggled off the tee early but righted the ship in time for the back nine to card an even-par 71 that left him at 11 under on the week.

"I knew it was going to be a challenging day, finishing off a major championship is always challenging," Scheffler said on the 18th green after being presented with the Wanamaker Trophy.

"I didn't have my best stuff ... but stepped it up on the back nine."

Ryder Cup hopeful Harris English, who began his day 11 shots adrift, shot a 65 that was the low round of the day and finished in a distant share of second place alongside fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau (70) and Davis Riley (72).

Twice major champion Rahm (73) gave Scheffler a scare early on the back nine but came apart in stunning fashion with five dropped shots over his final three holes to slide back into a share of eighth place.

Rahm, who began the day five shots back of the lead and playing two groups ahead of Scheffler, took a while to get going in the final round but found his groove right in time to set up some back-nine drama at Quail Hollow Club.

The Spaniard joined Scheffler atop the leaderboard when, at the par-four 11th, he made his third birdie over a four-hole stretch, but Scheffler reclaimed the outright lead with a nine-foot birdie at the 10th moments later.

Rahm nearly answered right back but his perfectly paced 19-foot birdie attempt at the par-three 13th curled around and out of the cup before going on to misread birdie putts at the next two holes, followed by his brutal closing stretch.

Scheffler added birdies at 14 and 15 and then saw his lead suddenly grow to five over J.T. Poston after Rahm made double-bogey at the par-three 17th where he blasted his tee shot into the water.

"It's a tough pill to swallow right now," said Rahm.

"Pretty fresh wound right now. But there's been a lot of good happening this week and a lot of positive feelings to take for the rest of the year."

U.S. Open champion DeChambeau, who finished runner-up at last year's PGA Championship, was driving the ball and giving himself chances but struggled on the greens.

"I felt like I had the game to win this week, and the golf course suited me pretty well, missed a few putts coming down the stretch and got a little unlucky in this great game of golf," said DeChambeau.

"It was a good fight, good battle, take a lot from it. It's just burning a bigger fire in my belly."

Noren, playing alongside Scheffler and alone in second place to start the day, stayed in the mix until his round unraveled with a trio of bogeys early on the back nine.