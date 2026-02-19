Schick quickfire double earns Leverkusen 2-0 win at Olympiacos

ATHENS, Feb 18 : Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick struck twice in three minutes to steer his team to a 2-0 victory at Olympiacos in their Champions League last-16 playoff first leg on Wednesday.

The Czech forward slipped past his marker and slotted in on the hour mark before quickly bagging a second goal with a downward header from Alex Grimaldo's corner.

It was the 30-year-old's first double in a Champions League match and he took his goal tally to four from his last six appearances in the competition.

The Germans, whose last defeat across all competitions was to the Greek side in the league phase on January 20, also hit the bar in a pulsating first half.

Leverkusen will look to seal a round-of-16 spot in the return leg in Germany next week.