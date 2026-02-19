Logo
Schick quickfire double earns Leverkusen 2-0 win at Olympiacos
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - First Leg - Olympiacos v Bayer Leverkusen - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - February 18, 2026 Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - First Leg - Olympiacos v Bayer Leverkusen - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - February 18, 2026 Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - First Leg - Olympiacos v Bayer Leverkusen - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - February 18, 2026 Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - First Leg - Olympiacos v Bayer Leverkusen - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - February 18, 2026 Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick scores their first goal. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - First Leg - Olympiacos v Bayer Leverkusen - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - February 18, 2026 Olympiacos' Panagiotis Retsos and Olympiacos' Giulian Biancone look dejected after the match REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
19 Feb 2026 06:13AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2026 06:32AM)
ATHENS, Feb 18 : Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick struck twice in three minutes to steer his team to a 2-0 victory at Olympiacos in their Champions League last-16 playoff first leg on Wednesday.

The Czech forward slipped past his marker and slotted in on the hour mark before quickly bagging a second goal with a downward header from Alex Grimaldo's corner.

It was the 30-year-old's first double in a Champions League match and he took his goal tally to four from his last six appearances in the competition.

The Germans, whose last defeat across all competitions was to the Greek side in the league phase on January 20, also hit the bar in a pulsating first half.

Leverkusen will look to seal a round-of-16 spot in the return leg in Germany next week.

Source: Reuters
