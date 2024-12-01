Schick on target again as Leverkusen win, Leipzig thrashed 5-1

BERLIN :Champions Bayer Leverkusen needed a second-half goal by in-form forward Patrik Schick to edge mid-table hosts Union Berlin 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and climb to third spot.

The Czech, who got a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Heidenheim last week and then netted in the 5-0 Champions League win over RB Salzburg, chested the ball over the line in the 71st minute for his side's second win in the last five league matches.

Leverkusen, who take on Bayern Munich next week as they bid to retain the German Cup, have 23 points, six behind leaders Bayern, who visit Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

They are now third after RB Leipzig slumped to a 5-1 home defeat by VfL Wolfsburg, a third loss in four matches that piles the pressure on coach Marco Rose, to drop to fourth spot on 21.

"I am not doing anything special," Leverkusen's Schick told reporters. "I try to keep working hard. At the moment I am in good form, better than at the start of the season.

"Maybe I am getting more passes, maybe more chances but at the moment it's working really well."

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen team went in front after two minutes with Jeremie Frimpong breaking clear and slotting in from a perfectly timed pass by Alejandro Grimaldo.

But there was little else in terms of attacking threat from the visitors and Union, with the league's second best defence behind Bayern, stood their ground and gradually grew bolder.

They levelled with their first chance through Jeong Woo-yeong in the 29th after a fine run by Benedict Hollerbach.

Leverkusen brought on Florian Wirtz just before the hour and the move paid off with the Germany midfielder whipping a cross into the box for Schick to snatch the winner and cap a perfect seven days for the team with their third win in three matches.

The defeat left Union in 11th place on 16 points.