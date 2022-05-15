Schlupp makes Palace point at Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England: Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp struck an 82nd-minute equaliser as Crystal Palace fought back for a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday (May 15).

Danny Ings twice came close to opening the scoring for Villa, firing wide from a John McGinn cross and putting a volley over the bar.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez did well to keep out Nathaniel Clyne's effort for Palace but it was the home side who took the lead in the 69th minute through Ollie Watkins who confidently converted a fine ball from French full back Lucas Digne.

Palace pushed forward in search of an equaliser and got their reward when Schlupp slotted home from close range to earn a share of the points for Patrick Vieira's side.

Palace are 11th on 45 points, a point ahead of 12th-placed Villa.