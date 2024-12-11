Schmeichel saves Celtic in dull draw with Dinamo

ZAGREB : Dinamo Zagreb and Celtic played out a lifeless 0-0 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel producing the match's memorable moment with a late save.

The Crotian hosts had their best chance late on when Marko Pjaca sent a powerful header towards goal, only for Schmeichel to get his fingertips to the ball at full stretch to tip it over the bar for a stunning save.

The result left both sides in the playoff section of the Champions League table, with Celtic, on nine points, in 17th place and Dinamo in 21st with a point less.

The first half was a lacklustre affair, with both sides failing to create any significant chances and no shots on target, as the game drifted despite Celtic's dominance of possession.

The second half began in a similar fashion, as the home fans urged Dinamo on, with the hosts going close when Celtic defender Auston Trusty blocked a chance with his back.

Though Celtic rallied in the closing minutes, the match ended goalless with both sides appearing content with a point.