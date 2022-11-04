Schmeichel says Denmark are riding momentum into the World Cup

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the national team are riding a wave of momentum and pride into the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The 35-year-old, who moved to French side Nice in the close season after a long spell at Leicester City, will participate in his second World Cup, hoping to improve on Denmark's last-16 exit at Russia 2018.

"One thing I have learned about football throughout my career is that momentum is so important. And we have momentum," Schmeichel told the FIFA website.

"We have been able to come together as a nation and as a team and create what we all have been dreaming of for so many years: a national side that we as a country are proud of.

"It is incredibly important that we never take that for granted, because the tides may turn. As a national team, and as players, it is our responsibility to make sure they don’t.”

Denmark are going into the tournament tipped as dark horses after an impressive qualification campaign in which they won nine out of 10 games.

They kick off their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Nov. 22 before facing France four days later and Australia on Nov 30.

"I am not the type to ever make predictions for tournaments because, as we have learned, many things can happen. For me, it is about giving the best impression of us as a team. We must play positive football, we must play with joy and intensity, with fighting spirit and passion," Schmeichel said.

He added that Denmark will do everything to produce new memories for the country that won the European championship in 1992.

"We never know when we'll get such an opportunity again, so let’s enjoy it and let’s grab the chance every time we get it because it could be our last. That’s something this team has lived because it had been very close to us," he added.