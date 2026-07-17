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Schmid claims victory in Tour de France stage 13, Pogacar stays in yellow
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Schmid claims victory in Tour de France stage 13, Pogacar stays in yellow

Schmid claims victory in Tour de France stage 13, Pogacar stays in yellow
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 13 - Dole to Belfort - Dole, France - July 17, 2026 Team Jayco AlUla's Mauro Schmid celebrates after winning stage 13 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Schmid claims victory in Tour de France stage 13, Pogacar stays in yellow
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 13 - Dole to Belfort - Belfort, France - July 17, 2026 Team Jayco AlUla's Mauro Schmid celebrates with a teammate after winning stage 13 Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Schmid claims victory in Tour de France stage 13, Pogacar stays in yellow
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 13 - Dole to Belfort - Dole, France - July 17, 2026 Team Jayco AlUla's Mauro Schmid celebrates after winning stage 13 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Schmid claims victory in Tour de France stage 13, Pogacar stays in yellow
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 13 - Dole to Belfort - Belfort, France - July 17, 2026 Team Jayco AlUla's Mauro Schmid celebrates after winning stage 13 Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Schmid claims victory in Tour de France stage 13, Pogacar stays in yellow
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 13 - Dole to Belfort - Dole, France - July 17, 2026 Team Jayco AlUla's Mauro Schmid crosses the finish line to win stage 13 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
17 Jul 2026 11:55PM (Updated: 17 Jul 2026 11:58PM)
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BELFORT, France, July 17 : Swiss cyclist Mauro Schmid edged Harold Tejada in a breakneck duel at the finish line to win stage 13 of Tour de France on Friday, as Briton Tom Pidcock finished third to move into the top four in the general classification, narrowing his gap with overall leader Tadej Pogacar.

Four-time champion Pogacar was happy not to challenge for the stage and finished with the peloton more than seven minutes later, retaining a lead of three minutes and 36 seconds over second-placed Jonas Vingegaard in the battle for the yellow jersey.

Source: Reuters
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