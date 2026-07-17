Schmid claims victory in Tour de France stage 13, Pogacar stays in yellow

BELFORT, France, July 17 : Swiss cyclist Mauro Schmid edged Harold Tejada in a breakneck duel at the finish line to win stage 13 of Tour de France on Friday, as Briton Tom Pidcock finished third to move into the top four in the general classification, narrowing his gap with overall leader Tadej Pogacar.

Four-time champion Pogacar was happy not to challenge for the stage and finished with the peloton more than seven minutes later, retaining a lead of three minutes and 36 seconds over second-placed Jonas Vingegaard in the battle for the yellow jersey.