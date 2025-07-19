Schmidt proud of Wallabies fightback despite first test loss

BRISBANE :Australia coach Joe Schmidt conceded that the British & Irish Lions deserved to win the first test on Saturday but thought the Wallabies fightback in the final quarter proved they were developing.

After being dominated by the Lions for an hour, tries from replacements Carlo Tizzano and Tate McDermott got the Wallabies within eight points of the tourists and Schmidt thought they were unlucky not to have a couple more.

Schmidt has been clear throughout his year in charge that his team are a development project and thought it a sign of progress that they fought back rather than folded.

"I just think that this time last year, I think we probably would have melted, but I love the way this team is developing," he said after the 27-19 defeat at Lang Park.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I felt like we fought our way back into the game. I felt if we could get within one score, then you never know what can happen.

"I'm not saying the Lions didn't deserve to win it, because I feel that they did on the balance of what they did in that first half.

"We'll have a look in the cold light of day and be a little bit more analytical, but very proud of the way the players fought their way back."

Schmidt handed a first test start to flyhalf Tom Lynagh and a debut to flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny and thought both acquitted themselves well.

The New Zealander said loose forward Rob Valetini and lock Will Skelton would be fit to return for the second test in Melbourne next week, which might help the Wallabies compete physically with the Lions.

"Some of our collision area work has to be better, just because we know they're coming so hard there," he said.

"As I mentioned earlier, there were a few things in the lineout that I think we can tidy up. And I thought, in contrast, I thought the scrum was very strong."

Schmidt was pleased with the impact of his bench in the last quarter and thought there were some other positives to take to Melbourne, when the Wallabies will be playing to stay alive in the three-match series.

"We weren't far away," he said. "I think the team grew into the game. I think they did show a desperation to defend our line and to be in as many of the contests for position as they could be.

"And I do think if we can just improve our accuracy, it will help us to be competitive."