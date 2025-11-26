Schmidt's successor Kiss to make Australia coaching debut against Japan

MELBOURNE :Les Kiss will launch his tenure as Australia coach against Eddie Jones's Japan next August as part of the Wallabies' 14-test schedule in 2026.

Queensland Reds coach Kiss will take over from current Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt after the first Nations Championship matches against Ireland, France and Italy in July.

Australia meet Japan away on August 8 at a venue to be confirmed before playing the Brave Blossoms again at Townsville a week later, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday.

Australia beat Japan 19-15 in Tokyo a month ago, the first time the Wallabies had faced former coach Jones since their pool phase exit at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Wallabies play Rugby Championship rivals Argentina and New Zealand twice but meet South Africa only once, with a home venue to be announced for the September 27 test.

They finish the season with November tests against England, Scotland and Wales before the inaugural Nations Championship Finals on the last weekend of the month.

The 2027 World Cup hosts Australia signed off the 2025 season with a 48-33 loss to France in Paris over the weekend and a record 10th test defeat in a calendar year.