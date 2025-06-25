Schoolteacher Grey scores dream goal as amateur Auckland City hold Boca Juniors to a draw

Christian Grey, a 28-year-old physical education teacher from New Zealand, scored against Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors at the Club World Cup on Tuesday, offering the amateur side a fleeting moment of jubilation to make their participation in the elite tournament worthwhile.

Grey's strike secured a 1-1 draw that sparkled like gold amid the rubble of Auckland City's tournament, a campaign that had seen the amateur side brutally exposed by a 10-0 hammering from Bayern Munich and a 6-0 defeat to Benfica.

"I'm from a small town, a long way from here and a lot different to this environment. So it is somewhat of a dream," Grey said after the match.

Auckland City's squad — comprising teachers, delivery drivers and tradesmen — had paid a heavy price for their footballing ambitions, quite literally.

Many fund their own participation while juggling day jobs, a stark contrast to the millionaire professionals they faced on the pitch.

The New Zealand club finished bottom of their group with just one point, but for coach Paul Posa, that single point represented a victory against overwhelming odds.

"You can't begin to explain the odds that we're up against," Posa said. "Our club is tiny with the hugest heart. We got something today from the tournament, which was a just reward for everybody that's been working behind the scenes."

The manager never lost faith despite the lopsided scorelines earlier in the tournament. "I always thought we had to score a goal. We've just worked so hard. Got a bit lucky in the first half, but I just knew we had to score."

For Grey, the tournament caps what he described as "a long four years" of preparation with a club that relies primarily on volunteers.

"That's been a tough trip. We've had some tough results, but I'm just happy for the team and the boys. I think we deserve it," he said.

Now, Grey must swap the international spotlight for a pile of unmarked assignments accumulated during his school holidays, perhaps the most extraordinary ordinary transition in world football after the greatest tie in the history of the amateur club.