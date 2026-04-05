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Schouten to miss World Cup after surgery on cruciate ligament injury
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Schouten to miss World Cup after surgery on cruciate ligament injury

Schouten to miss World Cup after surgery on cruciate ligament injury

Soccer Football - Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Sporting CP - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - October 1, 2024 PSV Eindhoven's Jerdy Schouten scores their first goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

05 Apr 2026 09:18PM
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April 5 : PSV Eindhoven captain Jerdy Schouten sustained a cruciate ligament injury in the match against Utrecht that required surgery, his club said on Sunday, ruling the Netherlands midfielder out of the World Cup.

Schouten suffered the injury in the second half of Saturday's 4-3 victory when he twisted his knee and the 29-year-old was taken off on a stretcher.

PSV said further examinations on Sunday confirmed the injury which generally takes six to nine months for a full recovery.

"When it happened, I actually felt immediately that something was wrong," Schouten said.

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"You still have a glimmer of hope that it isn't too bad, but unfortunately that turned out not to be the case. The blow is big right now, but I will move on quickly.

"Great things are about to happen for PSV again and I will do everything I can to be involved in everything."

Schouten made 40 appearances for PSV across all competitions this season, including 28 league games as they inch closer to a third straight title.

Having made his international debut in 2022, Schouten has played 17 times for the Netherlands, last playing the full 90 minutes in a friendly draw with Ecuador last week.

Source: Reuters
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