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Schuster urges Freiburg to focus on positives after Europa League loss
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Schuster urges Freiburg to focus on positives after Europa League loss

Schuster urges Freiburg to focus on positives after Europa League loss

Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Final - SC Freiburg v Aston Villa - Besiktas Park, Istanbul, Turkey - May 20, 2026 SC Freiburg coach Julian Schuster looks on REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

21 May 2026 07:00AM
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ISTANBUL, May 20 : Freiburg coach Julian Schuster urged his players to take pride in their run to a first European showpiece even though they were left disappointed after being beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa in Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia struck late in the first half as Villa took control at Besiktas Stadium, with Morgan Rogers adding a third after the break to seal a comfortable victory.

“Right now, there is no happiness. We lost a final. That hurts,” Schuster told reporters. “I said before the game we believed we could win. For 40 minutes we did well, and then it changed.”

Schuster said a well-worked Villa set-piece and a defensive error proved decisive before halftime.

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“For the first goal, Villa executed the set-piece well; for the second it was our mistake,” he added.

“At 2-0 down at the break, you see the real character of a team, and the boys did well.”

Despite the defeat, Schuster said Freiburg — who had never previously gone beyond the last 16 in Europe — would, in time, reflect positively on their campaign.

“It didn’t go our way in the end. In a few days we will appreciate what we achieved with our fans, but it is painful right now,” he said.

Source: Reuters
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