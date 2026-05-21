Schuster urges Freiburg to focus on positives after Europa League loss

ISTANBUL, May 20 : Freiburg coach Julian Schuster urged his players to take pride in their run to a first European showpiece even though they were left disappointed after being beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa in Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia struck late in the first half as Villa took control at Besiktas Stadium, with Morgan Rogers adding a third after the break to seal a comfortable victory.

“Right now, there is no happiness. We lost a final. That hurts,” Schuster told reporters. “I said before the game we believed we could win. For 40 minutes we did well, and then it changed.”

Schuster said a well-worked Villa set-piece and a defensive error proved decisive before halftime.

“For the first goal, Villa executed the set-piece well; for the second it was our mistake,” he added.

“At 2-0 down at the break, you see the real character of a team, and the boys did well.”

Despite the defeat, Schuster said Freiburg — who had never previously gone beyond the last 16 in Europe — would, in time, reflect positively on their campaign.

“It didn’t go our way in the end. In a few days we will appreciate what we achieved with our fans, but it is painful right now,” he said.