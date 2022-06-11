Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Schwartzel leads chase for $4 million LIV jackpot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Schwartzel leads chase for $4 million LIV jackpot

Schwartzel leads chase for $4 million LIV jackpot
Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain - June 10, 2022 South Africa's Charl Schwartzel of the Stinger team in action during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs
Schwartzel leads chase for $4 million LIV jackpot
Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain - June 10, 2022 South Africa's Justin Harding of the Hy Flyers team in action during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs
11 Jun 2022 03:13AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 03:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ST ALBANS, England : South African Charl Schwartzel and compatriot Hennie Du Plessis led the chase for the record $4 million winners' cheque after round two of the opening LIV Invitational event on Friday.

Schwartzel, who led after Thursday's opening round, produced another dazzling round to stay top of the leaderboard by three strokes from Du Plessis.

The 37-year-old carded a four-under 66 in breezy conditions at the course in the countryside north of London to stand at nine-under with Saturday's third and final round to come.

Du Plessis, who is on the same four-man team as Schwartzel, shot a 68 to stay firmly in the hunt.

Oliver Bekker made it three South Africans in the top four as he put together a round of 67 to reach three under.

American Peter Uihlein birdied his last hole for a best-of-the-day 66 to move to within five shots of Schwartzel.

After Thursday's glitzy launch was overshadowed by news that the PGA Tour had suspended those taking part in the divisive Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, sizeable crowds arrived to watch the 48-strong field chase the biggest prize in golf history on Friday, air shows and live music adding to the entertainment.

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and playing partner Dustin Johnson drew the biggest following along with European Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

Mickelson, playing his first tournament since February after a taking time away from the game in the wake of comments he made about the LIV Series, struggled with his putter in a round of five-over 75 to leave him on four over for the tournament.

Johnson fared better, an even par round leaving him at one under heading into Saturday.

The LIV Invitational Series, offering an eye-watering $25 million in prize money at each of the eight events, has shaken up golf's status quo and sparked a power struggle.

On Friday American big-hitter Bryson DeChambeau became the latest player to jump on to the LIV bandwagon.

The events features a 54-hole format with no cuts and a shotgun start where each group of three begins on a different hole. As well as the individual stroke play competition, 12 teams of four, chosen by captains at a pre-event draft and boasting names such as Stingers and Fireballs, compete for a team prize pot of $5 million.

Schwartzel's Stinger team are out in front on a combined 15 under, seven better than Uillein's Crushers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us