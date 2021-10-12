Logo
Schwartzman downs Evans in Indian Wells third round, Kerber advances
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action during his second round match against Tomas Machac of Czech Republic. (Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

12 Oct 2021 06:09AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 06:27AM)
Diego Schwartzman sent Briton Dan Evans packing 5-7 6-4 6-0 and 10th seed Angelique Kerber held on to defeat Daria Kasatkina 6-2 1-6 6-4 in third-round action at Indian Wells on Monday.

Evans, who reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open last month, fought back from 5-2 down to win the first set and maintained the momentum to break the Argentine 11th seed's serve in the opening game of the second.

But Schwartzman roared back to convert four of six break points in the second set to level the match. Evans never regained his footing as Schwartzman dropped just two first-serve points in the third set.

Kerber came out on top in a see-saw contest where she dropped the second set after winning just 11 of 28 first serve points. The German fended off double break point to close out the match.

 

Source: Reuters

