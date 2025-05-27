Scienza's last-gasp goal saves Heidenheim, ends Elversberg's Bundesliga dream

ELVERSBERG, Germany : Bundesliga side Heidenheim retained their spot in the top flight as Leo Scienza struck deep into stoppage time to seal a dramatic 2-1 win at Elversberg in the second leg of the relegation playoff on Monday.

Having battled back to draw 2-2 at home in the first leg, Heidenheim, who finished in 16th place in the Bundesliga, edged a spirited Elversberg, who have never played in the top flight, 4-3 on aggregate.

Mathias Honsak fired Heidenheim ahead after nine minutes, latching onto a slick through ball from Scienza, who had surged forward after winning possession in midfield.

Elversberg equalised in the 31st minute after a great run by Tom Zimmerschied who set up captain Robin Fellhauer in front of goal to coolly finish past the goalkeeper.

The hosts thought they had gone in front two minutes after the break when Fisnik Asllani turned home from close range, but the goal was chalked off following a VAR review for offside.

Despite dominating possession, Elversberg failed to find a breakthrough, and their dream of reaching the Bundesliga slipped away when Scienza capped a great team move five minutes into stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations among the visiting fans.

Heidenheim will play their second Bundesliga season, while VfL Bochum and Holstein Kiel were relegated from the top flight. Cologne and Hamburg SV won automatic promotion to the top division.