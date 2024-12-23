Logo
Sport

Liverpool beat Spurs 6-3 to extend lead at the top
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 22, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski in action with Liverpool's Diogo Jota REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 22, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 22, 2024 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 22, 2024 Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai fouls Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma before being shown a yellow card Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 22, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma looks dejected after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
23 Dec 2024 02:30AM
LONDON : Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a dominant but chaotic 6-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday thanks to doubles from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Diaz met Trent Alexander-Arnold's beautiful cross with a diving header to open the scoring before Alexis Mac Allister nodded home from close range to double Liverpool's lead, but James Maddison pulled one back four minutes before half-time.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored in added time and Salah netted twice in seven second-half minutes, before Dejan Kulusevski's volley was followed by Dominic Solanke's 83rd-minute goal to set up a frantic finish until Diaz made it 6-3 two minutes later.

Liverpool are top with 39 points from 16 games, four points above second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more. Spurs remain 11th, with 23 points from 17 games.

Source: Reuters

