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Scocer-Mexico reshuffle defence for South Korea Group A clash
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Scocer-Mexico reshuffle defence for South Korea Group A clash

Scocer-Mexico reshuffle defence for South Korea Group A clash

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Mexico press conference - Pasadena, California, U.S. - May 29, 2026 Mexico's Edson Alvarez during press conference. REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh

19 Jun 2026 08:09AM
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June 18 : Mexico make three changes for their World Cup Group A clash against South Korea on Thursday, with captain Edson Alvarez dropping into central defence to replace suspended Cesar Montes, while Kim Moon-hwan comes into the Korean midfield.

• Alvarez replaces suspended centre back Cesar Montes, who was sent off in Mexico's opening 2-0 win over South Africa.

• Jorge Sanchez comes in at right back in place of Israel Reyes.

• Midfielder Luis Romo replaces Alvaro Fidalgo in Mexico's only other change.

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• Goalkeeper Raul Rangel retains his place ahead of veteran Guillermo Ochoa after keeping a clean sheet against South Africa.

• South Korea make one change, with Kim Moon-hwan replacing Lee Tae-seok while coach Hong Myung-bo otherwise keeps faith with the side that beat Czech Republic 2-1.

Mexico: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Romo, Erik Lira, Brian Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan, Lee Gi-hyuk, Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Paik Seung-ho, Son Heung-min.

Source: Reuters
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