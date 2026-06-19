Scocer-Mexico reshuffle defence for South Korea Group A clash

June 18 : Mexico make three changes for their World Cup Group A clash against South Korea on Thursday, with captain Edson Alvarez dropping into central defence to replace suspended Cesar Montes, while Kim Moon-hwan comes into the Korean midfield.

• Alvarez replaces suspended centre back Cesar Montes, who was sent off in Mexico's opening 2-0 win over South Africa.

• Jorge Sanchez comes in at right back in place of Israel Reyes.

• Midfielder Luis Romo replaces Alvaro Fidalgo in Mexico's only other change.

• Goalkeeper Raul Rangel retains his place ahead of veteran Guillermo Ochoa after keeping a clean sheet against South Africa.

• South Korea make one change, with Kim Moon-hwan replacing Lee Tae-seok while coach Hong Myung-bo otherwise keeps faith with the side that beat Czech Republic 2-1.

Mexico: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Romo, Erik Lira, Brian Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan, Lee Gi-hyuk, Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Paik Seung-ho, Son Heung-min.