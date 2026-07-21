Scores celebrate Spain's 'Kings of the World' win in exhilarated Madrid

MADRID, July 20 : Dancing and chanting on an open-top bus that read 'Kings of the World' and showed two large stars, Spain's national football team celebrated the country's second World Cup win on Monday along Madrid's streets packed with exhilarated fans.

Close to two million people, many dressed in the country's jerseys and waving red and gold flags, gathered in the Spanish capital to see the players and celebrate Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina on Sunday's final in New Jersey, according to government estimates.

"We're full of enthusiasm for (fulfilling) the dream of becoming world champions," said Fran Carratala, 34, who had travelled from the northeastern region of Catalonia to witness the players' parade in Madrid.

Spanish national Daniel Gaona, 44, travelled from Estonia where he lives to watch Sunday's final in Madrid.

"Everybody was crazy. It was a very good mood. People were very happy. There were no problems, just a lot of happiness," he said as he prepared to see the players' parade. "It's something you have to come here to live it here".

The Spanish players, wearing t-shirts that read "We are champions" except a few who were topless, constantly waved at the crowds and threw some footballs at them.

Some players, like forward Borja Iglesias, played music on a DJ set on top of the bus that had a banner on one side and back that read: "Stars shine together".

Before the parade, the players were greeted by Spanish King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Both had attended Sunday's final.

"I would like to give immense thanks to the staff and the players for your playing (style), effort and victory," Sanchez told the players.

He added that he was dreaming about the possibility that Spain could win its third male World Cup in the next tournament in 2030 which will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.