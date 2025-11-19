Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 in thriller to reach World Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland :Scotland reached the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998 in thrilling fashion as stoppage-time goals by Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean secured a nerve-shredding 4-2 victory over Denmark at a rocking Hampden Park on Tuesday.

When Patrick Dorgu equalised for the second time in the 81st minute it seemed 10-man Denmark would secure the point they needed to top Group C and book their place in the finals.

But after a rollercoaster qualifying campaign for the Scots, the biggest twist was saved to the very end as they sparked the biggest party the city of Glasgow has seen for years.

When the ball came out to Tierney in the third minute of stoppage time he looked up and curled a superb left-footed shot past a diving Kasper Schmeichel.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The drama was not over though as with Denmark desperately trying to salvage the situation and Schmeichel way out of his goal, McLean launched a shot from the halfway line into the empty net to ensure Scotland's Tartan Army can start booking flights for next year's North American showpiece.

"That just sums up this squad. Never say die. We just keep going right to the end and one of the craziest games," Scotland captain Andy Robertson said.

"We put the country through it, but I'm sure it's worth it. We're going to the World Cup."

Denmark, who only needed to avoid defeat to make sure of their third successive World Cup finals appearance, were stunned in the third minute when Scott McTominay scored a magical goal for the ages.

Appearing to defy gravity he soared high into the air to meet a Ben Gannon-Doak cross with an overhead kick that gave Schmeichel no chance.

Scotland were full of nerves though and Denmark dominated large chunks of the game and eventually levelled in the 57th minute when Scotland captain Andy Robertson's foul on Gustav Isaksen was adjudged to have been just inside the penalty area and Hojlund made no mistake from the spot.

Minutes later Rasmus Kristensen was harshly shown a second yellow card and when Lawrence Shankland touched in a corner to put Scotland ahead it looked like that would be enough.

But the real drama was only just starting.