Sport

Scotland beat Georgia in match suspended for over an hour after downpour
Scotland beat Georgia in match suspended for over an hour after downpour

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group A - Scotland v Georgia - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 20, 2023 Scotland's Lyndon Dykes, Billy Gilmour and Andy Robertson celebrate after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - UEFA European Qualifiers - Group A - Scotland v Georgia - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 20, 2023 Scotland's John McGinn celebrates after the match Action Images via REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group A - Scotland v Georgia - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 20, 2023 Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group A - Scotland v Georgia - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 20, 2023 Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
21 Jun 2023 06:54AM
Scotland moved a step closer to booking their spot at Euro 2024 as they maintained their perfect record in qualifying with a 2-0 win over Georgia on Tuesday in a match suspended for an hour and 40 minutes due to torrential rain.

Scotland took the lead after six minutes from Callum McGregor's shot, before referee Istan Vad stopped the game two minutes later due to the conditions.

What was intended to be a 20 minute pause turned into a lengthy delay before the match restarted with the Georgians not returning for 10 minutes after the officials decided the pitch was fit to resume.

Scotland dominated a fast-paced first half on the still sodden turf and scored another goal at the beginning of the second half through Scott McTominay's brilliant strike.

In the 93rd minute, Georgia were awarded a penalty for a handball against Aaron Hickey, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's effort was off target.

Scotland have 12 points after four straight wins in Group A and will next play Cyprus on Sept. 8. Second-placed Georgia, who have four points, will next face Spain.

Source: Reuters

