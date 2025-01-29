Scotland boosted as record try scorer Van der Merwe returns to training

EDINBURGH : Scotland’s record try scorer Duhan van der Merwe is back in full training in a boost ahead of the country’s opening Six Nations Championship clash against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Van der Merwe, who has scored 31 tries for Scotland, had missed two matches for Edinburgh after spraining his ankle earlier this month but was back in full training with the Scots this week, assistant coach Steve Tandy said.

More good news for the Scots was also the participation at training of locks Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist, who had also skipped clubs matches over the last weeks because of injury.

Gray has not played for his French club Bordeaux-Begles since mid-December because of an ankle injury while Gilchrist had a hand injury that kept him out for Edinburgh.

Scotland had been looking thin in the second row after a broken arm ruled out Scot Cummings, although coach Gregor Townsend did add replacement forwards Euan Ferrie, Cameron Henderson and Ewan Johnson to the squad on Monday.

Scotland must do without captain Sione Tuipulotu, who has undergone surgery on a chest muscle tear, as well as hooker Dylan Richardson with a shoulder complaint and eighth man Josh Bayliss, who sustained a groin injury playing for Bath against Sale Sharks last weekend.

