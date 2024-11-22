Scotland bring back big guns for Australia showdown

Scotland have made 14 changes to their starting XI for the Autumn international clash with in-form Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday, including a return for mercurial flyhalf Finn Russell.

Scotland thumped Portugal 59-21 last weekend but have reverted to a more recognisable team that sees their experienced players return to face the Wallabies.

Russell, who is three points short of 400 in international rugby, will be alongside scrumhalf Ben White.

Captain Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones resume their centre partnership, while Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham, the only player who started against the Portuguese, are on the wings, with Blair Kinghorn at fullback.

Van der Merwe and Graham jointly hold the record for most international tries for Scotland with 29 each.

Hooker Ewan Ashman and props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson make up the front row, while Grant Gilchrist and Scott Cummings are the two locks.

The loose trio contains number eight Matt Fagerson, who earns a 50th cap, and flankers Jamie Ritchie and Rory Darge.

Scotland have recorded big wins over Fiji (57-17) and Portugal but lost 32-15 to world champions South Africa.

"The players have earned the right to be in the team with the way they have performed," coach Gregor Townsend said.

"It is one of the most experienced Scotland teams we have selected and they are in a good space in terms of their leadership and what they have learned over the last year or two."

Australia are coming off back-to-back wins over England and Wales and despite a topsy-turvy year on the whole, Townsend knows the challenge his side will face from the visitors.

"We know what a big game this is to end our year with our best performance," he said.

"Australia are a quality side and always have been, and have a full squad to pick from with talented and experienced players. They will be confident."

Team:

15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Matt Fagerson, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-Dylan Richardson, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Alex Craig, 20-Josh Bayliss, 21-George Horne, 22-Tom Jordan, 23-Kyle Rowe.