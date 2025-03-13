Scotland bring in Brown and Fagerson to face Six Nations hopefuls France

EDINBURGH : Scotland have made two changes to their pack by bringing in Gregor Brown and Matt Fagerson to face title-chasing France in the last game of this year’s Six Nations in Paris on Saturday.

Brown is in the second row to replace Jonny Gray, who drops to the bench, while Fagerson comes in at No.8 for Jack Dempsey, who has a hamstring injury, Scottish Rugby said on Thursday.

There are also changes on the bench, with Edinburgh duo Marshall Sykes and Ben Muncaster plus back Jamie Dobie coming in as coach Gregor Townsend opts for a six-two split between the forwards and backs among the replacements.

Both Sykes and Muncaster have a single cap and if they play will make their Six Nations debut.

Co-captain Rory Darge is fit after a hip injury forced him off in the first half of the 35-29 win over Wales last weekend.

Saturday’s win at Murrayfield was the second for Scotland in this year’s competition, after home success against Italy at the start. They were, however, beaten by visitors Ireland before losing narrowly to England at Twickenham.

Scotland have not finished in the top two since they won the last Five Nations title in 1999 and look unlikely to end that streak - though there is a scenario that could see them crowned champions.

If they beat France by 52 points, with at least four tries, and France do not get a bonus point, and England lose without two bonus points, and Ireland lose, Scotland will be champions.

France will win the title if they beat Scotland with a four-try bonus point. If they win without a bonus point they are still highly likely to top the standings given their huge advantage in points difference.

Team:

15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Tom Jordan, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell (co-captain), 9-Ben White, 8-Matt Fagerson, 7-Rory Darge (co-captain), 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Gregor Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Dave Cherry, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Jonny Gray, 20-Marshall Sykes, 21-Ben Muncaster, 22-Jamie Dobie, 23-Stafford McDowall

