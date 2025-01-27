Scotland call up five for Six Nations squad as Bayliss drops out

Scotland have added five players to their Six Nations squad ahead of their opening fixture against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday, including Australia-born back row Alexander Masibaka after number eight Josh Bayliss dropped out with a groin injury.

Uncapped lock/back row Euan Ferrie, locks Cameron Henderson and Ewan Johnson, and fullback Ollie Smith have also been called into the squad by coach Gregor Townsend.

Bayliss will stay with his English club Bath as the severity of his injury is assessed, having suffered the blow playing against Sale Sharks this weekend.

Masibaka, 23, plays in France's Pro D2 with French side Soyaux-Angouleme and can feature at number eight or on either flank. He qualifies for Scotland through his Paisley-born mother.

Ferrie plays for Glasgow Warriors and has trained with the national side before, while Leicester Tigers' Henderson made his international debut in 2023 against Italy before sustaining a knee injury at the end of the year.

Oyonnax lock Johnson made his debut on Scotland's summer tour last year and nine-cap Smith returned from injury for Glasgow Warriors this past weekend and gets an immediate call-up.

Updated Scotland squad:

Forwards (23): Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Euan Ferrie, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Cameron Henderson, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Ewan Johnson, Jack Mann, Alexander Masibaka, D’Arcy Rae, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Syke

Backs (16): Fergus Burke, Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Finn Russell, Arron Reed, Kyle Rowe, Duhan van der Merwe, Ollie Smith, Ben White.