Scotland can test New Zealand, says coach Townsend

Nov 5 : Scotland believe they can cause problems for New Zealand in the Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Saturday but coach Gregor Townsend knows the odds are still against them beating the All Blacks for the first time.

There have been 33 tests between the two since 1905 with 31 wins for the Kiwis and two draws. New Zealand have won 21 successive meetings but Townsend believes Scotland can draw heart from a close-fought 25-17 defeat at Murrayfield last year.

"We have referenced that game last year," he told reporters on Thursday. "That was one of two games over November that we learned about momentum, what we do differently.

"It's great we now get this opportunity to play New Zealand again. The majority of the team have now played the All Blacks at least once so that should help us."

Townsend warned, however, that 12 months on the All Blacks are a much-changed side under coach Dave Rennie.

"It's a team that is playing much more ambitious rugby," he said. "They're informed, they're cohesive. They played a lot of test matches over the summer, so it might not be the same game that transpires."

Townsend believes Scotland can cause problems for any team but have lacked consistency too often in the past.

"We're going to have to find ways to win, find ways to stay in the fight," he said. "If we get our effort together with physicality and can produce quick ball, it can trouble any team in the world."

Scotland will field a strong line-up on Saturday with the silky hands of mercurial flyhalf Finn Russell at the helm.

"We've definitely got the belief, but it's about going in and delivering the product on the field, I suppose, and turning them over," Russell said.

"It's all very well having the belief, but we need to get the results from that."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)