Scotland change 13 for Romania as Sebastian earns first start

Prop Javan Sebastian will make his first start for Scotland as one of 13 changes to the side to face Romania in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash in Lille on Saturday, where a victory will keep Gregor Townsend’s team in with a chance of making the quarter-finals.

Sebastian is part of an entirely new forward pack and will have fellow prop Jamie Bhatti and hooker Ewan Ashman in the front row, ahead of locks Sam Skinner and Grant Gilchrist, who takes over the captaincy from Jamie Ritchie.

Flanker Hamish Watson makes his first appearance of the tournament in the back row with Luke Crosbie and number eight Matt Fagerson, while scrumhalf Ali Price and Ben Healy are the halfback pairing.

Cameron Redpath and Chris Harris, who played in the 45-17 win over Tonga last Sunday, are the midfield duo, with fullback Ollie Smith and wings Darcy Graham and Kyle Steyn the back three. The latter was also a starter against the Pacific Islanders.

Scotland team: 1-Jamie Bhatti, 2-Ewan Ashman, 3-Javan Sebastian, 4-Sam Skinner, 5-Grant Gilchrist (c), 6-Luke Crosbie, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Matt Fagerson, 9-Ali Price, 10-Ben Healy, 11-Kyle Steyn, 12-Cameron Redpath, 13-Chris Harris, 14-Darcy Graham, 15-Ollie Smith

Replacements: 16-Johnny Matthews, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-WP Nel, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Rory Darge, 21-George Horne, 22-Blair Kinghorn, 23-Huw Jones