Scotland dealt further injury blow with hooker Richardson out of Six Nations
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - Scotland v Fiji - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 2, 2024 Scotland's Dylan Richardson in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

21 Jan 2025 11:54PM
Scotland have suffered another injury blow ahead of the Six Nations after hooker Dylan Richardson was ruled out of the tournament by Scottish Rugby on Tuesday, a day after they lost captain Sione Tuipulotu.

Richardson, 26, who has made six appearances for Scotland, has suffered a shoulder injury and wing Arron Reed has been called up to the squad.

Tuipulotu will miss the tournament after sustaining a pectoral muscle injury during a training session with Glasgow Warriors last week, while lock Scott Cummings' participation is also in doubt after he broke his arm at the weekend.

Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign at home to Italy on Feb. 1.

Source: Reuters

