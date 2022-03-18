Scotland discipline six players for breaching team protocols - BBC

Six Scotland players including captain Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell have been disciplined after they breached team protocols following their Six Nations victory over Italy last weekend, the BBC reported on Friday.

Scotland beat Italy 33-22 for a bonus-point win at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Upon their return to Edinburgh, the players left the team hotel to visit a bar.

The other players were Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu.

"The Scotland management team have this week dealt with a post-match matter involving six players following the game against Italy last weekend," the Scottish Rugby Union said in a statement reported by the BBC.

"The players involved have been spoken to individually and those conversations and outcomes will remain private.

"Preparations for the match against Ireland this week have been good and the whole squad is fully focussed on achieving a positive result on Saturday."

Russell has been disciplined before, with the flyhalf dropped on the eve of their Six Nations opener in Ireland in 2020 after "a breach of team protocol". British media reported he had missed training after a night out.

The 29-year-old, who has been a mainstay in this year's championship, dropped to the bench for the final game against Ireland on Saturday with Blair Kinghorn set to take his place.

Hogg, Graham, Johnson and Price were named in the team for the game in Dublin while Tuipulotu was released from the squad.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)