Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Scotland earn Nations League promotion in goalless draw with Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Scotland earn Nations League promotion in goalless draw with Ukraine

28 Sep 2022 01:15PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 01:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KRAKOW, Poland : Scotland drew 0-0 away to Ukraine in the Nations League on Tuesday, securing a crucial point that sealed their promotion to the competition's top tier as the war-torn country hosted their final group game in Poland.

Scotland, who started the inaugural edition of the competition in League C, finished top of League B-Group 1 on 13 points - two ahead of Ukraine.

They had needed to avoid defeat to guarantee their second promotion in three campaigns.

While both teams had chances, the best opportunities fell to Ukraine, with Andriy Yarmolenko firing over the bar from close-range in the eighth minute and Mykhailo Mudryk's effort saved by keeper Craig Gordon just after the break.

Steve Clarke's Scotland, who lost a World Cup qualification playoff 3-1 to Ukraine earlier this year, have won four and drawn one of their last six games.

(This story corrects final paragraph to say won four not five of last six games)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.