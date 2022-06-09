Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Scotland ease past Armenia in Nations League opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Scotland ease past Armenia in Nations League opener

Scotland ease past Armenia in Nations League opener
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group E - Scotland v Armenia - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 8, 2022 Scotland's John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Jack Hendry and Jacob Brown applaud fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Scotland ease past Armenia in Nations League opener
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group E - Scotland v Armenia - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 8, 2022 Armenia's Arman Hovhannisyan, Taron Voskanyan and Wbeymar Angulo look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Scotland ease past Armenia in Nations League opener
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group E - Scotland v Armenia - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 8, 2022 Scotland's John McGinn shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
09 Jun 2022 04:57AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 05:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GLASGOW: Scotland began their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win over Armenia on Wednesday as Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna scored their first international goals.

Scotland dominated the game and took the lead through Ralston when he made a run to the far post where the wing back - making his full debut - connected with Stuart Armstrong's cross to head the ball across goal and into the net.

Defender Scott McKenna struck five minutes before halftime with a towering header from John McGinn's corner and he also had an effort from point-blank range ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up.

Scotland moved on to three points in Group 1 of League B - the same as Armenia and Ukraine, who beat Ireland in Dublin.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us