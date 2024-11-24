Scotland end Australia’s Grand Slam hopes with 27-13 victory

EDINBURGH :Winger Duhan van der Merwe reclaimed his try scoring record for Scotland as they ran in four tries to one and overwhelmed Australia 27-13 on Sunday, ending the Wallabies’ hopes of a Grand Slam over the home nations on their November tour.

Van der Merwe's 30th try for his country was the second of a scrappy affair after captain Sione Tuipulotu had gone over for their first in the first half.

Substitute Josh Bayliss scored the third try for Scotland 13 minutes from time and Finn Russell finished off a sweeping move for their fourth three minutes after.

Russell kicked over two conversions, plus a penalty, while Australia’s points came from a try from debutant winger Harry Potter, two penalties from Noah Lolesio and a Ben Donaldson conversion.

Scotland's win ended a mini revival for the Wallabies, who had beaten England and Wales in their previous two tests this month after a poor Rugby Championship where they lost five of their six games.

Australia-born Tuipulotu burst over for the first try in the 22nd minute in front of his Scottish grandmother who had flown over from Melbourne to watch him play for the Scots for the first time. It was through her that he qualified to play for Scotland.

A long throw at a line out sailed over the forwards and found Tuipulotu who easily brushed aside some soft defence to score the try that took Scotland to a 7-3 halftime lead.

The two sides swapped penalties soon after the break before Van der Merwe's try, which came after several phases of attack set up initially by a break down left wing by the scorer himself.

Fellow winger Darcy Graham’s incisive run, that took over several Australian defenders, set up Bayliss’ try, which extended the lead to 16 points. Bayliss brushed off three defenders to go over in the corner, looking more a winger than a loose forward.

Van der Merwe set up the fourth try as the backline put on a display of speed and sharp handling to allow Russell to slide over and make sure of the victory.

There was a consolation try as Australia hacked the ball forward from their own half and Potter managed to dot down after first fumbling the ball, although it took a lengthy TMO check to verify the try.

Australia finish their tour next Saturday away against Ireland in Dublin, Scotland beat Fiji and Portugal in their other November tests but lost to South Africa.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)