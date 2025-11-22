Logo
Scotland fans made the earth move in defeat of Denmark
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Scotland v Denmark - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 18, 2025 Young Scotland fan with a replica World Cup trophy celebrates after they qualify for the World Cup Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Scotland v Denmark - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 18, 2025 Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund scores their first goal past Scotland's Craig Gordon REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
22 Nov 2025 09:24PM
It was not only Hampden Park that was shaking when Scotland scored twice in stoppage time against Denmark on Tuesday to book their place at the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

The earth was trembling too.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), Scotland fans' outburst of emotion when Kenny McLean scored from the halfway line to seal a stunning 4-2 win was equivalent to a very small earthquake.

The BGS said McLean's goal was picked up by its seismic activity monitors at the Glasgow Geothermal Observatory in Dalmarnock, around 2km from Hampden Park.

A reading taken between 21:48 and 21:50 - when McLean's audacious shot hit the net - was measured as a surge of between -1 and zero on the Richter Scale and produced the equivalent of 200kW, enough to power between 25 and 40 car batteries.

The full-time whistle also produced a reading, as did Kieran Tierney's superb goal to give Scotland a 3-2 lead.

Stadium events causing seismic activity in Scotland are not unheard of. Last year's Taylor Swift concerts in Edinburgh also registered on the Richter Scale.

Source: Reuters
